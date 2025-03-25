Open Menu

No Vaccine Shortage In KP, Director EPI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

No vaccine shortage in KP, Director EPI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Asghar Khan on Tuesday assured that there is no shortage of vaccines in the province and no risk of a tetanus outbreak.

In a press statement issued here, Director EPI highlighted the successful completion of a large-scale 12-day vaccination campaign (Big-Catachup) that took place from February 17, 2025.

During this campaign, children under the age of five were vaccinated against 12 life-threatening diseases.

Dr. Asghar Khan further confirmed that there have been no reports of vaccine shortages from any district of tetanus for women age 15 to 49 years.

He reiterated that all essential vaccines are available in adequate quantities across the province.

He noted that the recent campaign also covered children who had missed their routine immunization due to COVID-19 vaccination or other reasons, ensuring their protection against preventable diseases.

Director said Health Department KP remains committed to safeguarding children’s health through routine and special immunization drives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

46 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

1 hour ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan