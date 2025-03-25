No Vaccine Shortage In KP, Director EPI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Asghar Khan on Tuesday assured that there is no shortage of vaccines in the province and no risk of a tetanus outbreak.
In a press statement issued here, Director EPI highlighted the successful completion of a large-scale 12-day vaccination campaign (Big-Catachup) that took place from February 17, 2025.
During this campaign, children under the age of five were vaccinated against 12 life-threatening diseases.
Dr. Asghar Khan further confirmed that there have been no reports of vaccine shortages from any district of tetanus for women age 15 to 49 years.
He reiterated that all essential vaccines are available in adequate quantities across the province.
He noted that the recent campaign also covered children who had missed their routine immunization due to COVID-19 vaccination or other reasons, ensuring their protection against preventable diseases.
Director said Health Department KP remains committed to safeguarding children’s health through routine and special immunization drives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
