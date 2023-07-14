No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Friday said that there was no valid reason to delay the next general elections that would be held in 60 or 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Friday said that there was no valid reason to delay the next general elections that would be held in 60 or 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that all the coalition partners had a consensus to organize elections on time after dissolving assemblies in mid of August.

Commenting on seat adjustment, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will try to contest the elections with the full strength of candidates. He, however, said that seat adjustment could be made if necessary.

The PML-N, candidates were capable to win the general elections with a thumping majority, he claimed.