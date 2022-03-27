No vehicle on Lahore-Islamabad motorway without PTI flag: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, who is leading a mammoth public rally from Lahore to Islamabad for the historic meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunday said there was no vehicle without the party flag or panaflex on the M-2 section of the Motorway.

"The public has come out on their own to protect the country from conscience sellers," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said the Islamabad Parade Ground, the venue of PTI's public meeting, would be 'too small' to accommodate the 'sea' of people coming from across the country to express unity against the corrupt practices and horse-trading in politics.