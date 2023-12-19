No vehicle to be allowed on road without NOC from VICS; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that no vehicle would be allowed on road without a NOC of engine checking from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Punjab.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city to review the arrangements made for controlling smog.

Laiqat said that the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the responsibility of the district government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had launched a campaign against smog by washing Murree Road late night.

The Commissioner said that all city roads would be washed and cleaned to remove the dust as blowing of dirt was the major cause of smog formation.

He also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses,adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He also inspected the smog awareness camp set up by the RWMC and added that 6th Road, Laiqat Road and Fawara Chowk would be washed tonight.

Laiqat urged the residents to throw garbage in the dustbin installed in each Union Council of the city and cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the city clean.