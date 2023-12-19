Open Menu

No Vehicle To Be Allowed On Road Without NOC From VICS; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

No vehicle to be allowed on road without NOC from VICS; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that no vehicle would be allowed on road without a NOC of engine checking from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Punjab.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city to review the arrangements made for controlling smog.

Laiqat said that the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the responsibility of the district government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had launched a campaign against smog by washing Murree Road late night.

The Commissioner said that all city roads would be washed and cleaned to remove the dust as blowing of dirt was the major cause of smog formation.

He also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses,adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He also inspected the smog awareness camp set up by the RWMC and added that 6th Road, Laiqat Road and Fawara Chowk would be washed tonight.

Laiqat urged the residents to throw garbage in the dustbin installed in each Union Council of the city and cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the city clean.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Murree Company Noc Road Vehicle Rawalpindi All From Government

Recent Stories

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

10 minutes ago
 Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Condit ..

Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of Gas ..

22 minutes ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

2 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

3 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

6 hours ago
 4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

15 hours ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

15 hours ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

15 hours ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan