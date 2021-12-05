No vehicle to be permitted on motorway without M-Tag after Dec 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :No vehicle will allowed to travel on the motorway after Dec 6 without M-Tag under orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

A spokesperson for National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) said on Sunday that the decision was made in view of the growing threat of smog.

The LHC issued the order stating that any vehicle without M-Tag would not be allowed to travel on the motorway.

He said that public should cooperate in reducing environmental pollution. All vehicles that do not have the Tag should have an M-Tag as soon as possible to avoid any hassle.

NHMP officials have started briefing the public at all toll plazas of M-5 sector-I, he concluded.