UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Vehicular Traffic Be Allowed To Enter Twin Cities On Mar 25

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

No vehicular traffic be allowed to enter twin cities on Mar 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 25, Thursday, during Pakistan Day Parade while vehicular traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Faizabad.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the entry of heavy vehicles would be banned in Rawalpindi city on March 25 particularly after 12 am, midnight.

The CTP have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the motorists of twin cities during March 25 Parade.

As many as 375 officers and Traffic Wardens including nine DSPs, 25 Inspectors, 272 Traffic Wardens and 69 Traffic Assistants would be deployed on various city roads to regulate traffic, he said adding, Faizabad Interchange would remain closed for all kinds of traffic either going towards Islamabad or entering Rawalpindi from 5 am to conclusion of the parade.

He said the diversions would also be placed on different places, adding, the motorists who want to go to Islamabad from Murree Road would reach their destinations via 9th Avenue while those traveling on the 9th Avenue would enter Rawalpindi by taking U-turn from Double Road.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Koral Chowk would enter the Federal capital using routes of Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number-8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C-Block, Murree Road and Stadium Road.

The entry of buses, trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles would also be banned, he said.

The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

He said to make security foolproof for Pakistan Day Parade, heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

He advised the motorists and road users to contact Helpline 051-9272616, 051-9272839 and Murree Traffic Police Helpline 051-9269200 in case of any inconvenience or problem during travel. CTP's radio station 88.6 would also broadcast programs for awareness of the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Pakistan Day Vehicles Road Traffic Faizabad Sadiqabad Rawalpindi March All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

26 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.