No Veracity In Media Reports Of Removing Portraits Of Iqbal, Faiz And Ghalib From PAL Gallery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday denied removing the portraits of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib from its gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday denied removing the portraits of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib from its gallery. There was no veracity in the media reports of removing the portraits of legendary poets from PAL's gallery, said a spokesman of PAL in a statement issued here. He said the portraits were removed for a few days for cleaning the accumulated dust and repairing the damaged frames. Some elements mistakenly reported that the portraits were removed for ever.

PAL was still considering to refix the portraits in a prominent place of its hall. However, the portraits have been refixed at the previous place.

Allama Iqbal was the first poet who demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub continent. He was not only a poet but also a thinker and pholosophar. Pakistan was the result of his dream.

In most government offices, the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal could be seen. PAL could not even think about removing portraits of such personalities, the press release added. Likewise, Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz were two great poets of urdu language and country's national language was incomplete without their master pieces. PAL was the most prominent national institute whcih was working for the promotion of Pakistani languages.

Your Thoughts and Comments

