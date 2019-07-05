No victimization being made with anybody for political mileage: Usman Dar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said no political victimization was being made with anybody during the ongoing tenure to achieve political mileage but accountability process was carrying out against corrupt elements transparently.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted no compromise policy against corrupts, looters and plunderers and it was also determined to completely eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said it was impossible to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from 'honest and righteous' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the leadership of opposition parties had signed NRO with Pervaiz Musharraf in the past and clarified that there was big difference between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Musharraf.

The opposition parties were using pressure tactics through All Parties Conference (APC), created hurdles in passage of the Federal budget 2019-20 and again and again getting Production Orders with aim to get a chance for NRO but they failed in do so, he said.

He said both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz big stalwarts were confining in jail because done massive corruption in the country while former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was apprehended by Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) on drug charges.

PML-N leader Sher Ali claimed that Rana Sanaullah was involved in killing of innocent people and having contacts with banned organizations.

The court would decide regarding Rana Sanaullah's innocence or criminal, he added.

Usman Dar said the incumbent government had revamped the national institutions, they were working independently including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), whom Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was appointed by the previous government but not PTI.

Both PPP and PML-N had registered corruption cases against each others during their tenures but they did not carry out accountability process and provide relief to themselves regarding the cases.