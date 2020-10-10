No violation of law to be tolerated in construction plan approval: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws and public interests should be focused in the approval of construction plans (naqsha) of commercial buildings and no violation of law would be tolerated in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws and public interests should be focused in the approval of construction plans (naqsha) of commercial buildings and no violation of law would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC). Officials from Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and other departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that naqsha for construction of commercial buildings and applications for approval for use of the land concerned on commercial basis should be cleared in accordance with the land ownership issues, revenue records and prevailing conditions.

He said that obstacles in the flow of vehicular traffic should be kept under consideration during approval of establishment of any building while in the cases of approval of petrol pumps the documents of the company concerned should be checked and verified duly.

During meeting, the cases of commercial use of lands and maps for setting up of petrol pumps and educational institutes in some areas were discussed in details.