No Violation To Be Tolerated In Approval Of Commercial Buildings Plans: DC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the relevant laws and public interest should be kept in focus in the approval of construction plans (maps) of the commercial buildings and no violation would be tolerated in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Planning & Design Committee which was attended by officials from Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, FDA and other departments.

The DC said that maps for construction of commercial buildings and applications for approval for use of the land for commercial use should be cleared in accordance with the land ownership issues, revenue records and prevailing conditions.

Obstacles in the flow of traffic should be considered during approval of establishment of the institutions while in the cases of approval of petrol pumps, documents of company concerned should be checked and verified duly.

During the meeting, in some areas the cases of commercial use of lands and maps for setting up of petrol pumps and educational institutes were also discussed in detail.

More Stories From Pakistan

