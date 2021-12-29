No violation to be tolerated in approval of commercial buildings plans: DC

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said on Wednesday that relevant laws and public interest should be kept in focus in the approval of construction plans (maps) of the commercial buildings and no violation would be tolerated in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said on Wednesday that relevant laws and public interest should be kept in focus in the approval of construction plans (maps) of the commercial buildings and no violation would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District Planning and Design Committee, which was attended by officials from the traffic police, Metropolitan Corporation, FDA and other departments.

The DC said that maps for the construction of commercial buildings and applications for approval of land for commercial use should be cleared in accordance with the land ownership issues, revenue records and prevailing conditions.

He directed that obstacles in the flow of traffic must be considered prior to the approval of the establishment of any institution.

During the meeting, 12 cases of commercial use of land and maps for setting up of petrol pumpsand educational institutes were discussed, out of which, 7 cases were approved including5 petrol pumps, a school and a clinic.