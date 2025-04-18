No Visa, No Stay: Pakistan sets April 30 deadline for Foreign Nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Minister of State Talal Chaudhry on Friday has announced that all foreign nationals without valid visas must leave Pakistan by April 30, reaffirming the government’s firm policy on the repatriation of undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister emphasized that while Pakistan has shown unparalleled hospitality for decades, the time has come to strictly enforce immigration laws.

“We welcomed our Afghan brothers for 40 years with open hearts. But no country in the world allows anyone to live without a visa and Pakistan cannot be an exception,” he stated.

Chaudhry shared that 84,869 Afghan nationals have been repatriated since April 1 as part of the ongoing national policy to return individuals residing in Pakistan illegally.

He clarified that the repatriation process is being conducted in a lawful, organized, and humane manner, and that Pakistani authorities are working closely with Afghan counterparts to facilitate the transition.

A major part of the government's enforcement strategy focuses on those providing accommodation, employment, or services to undocumented foreigners.

Talal Chaudhry revealed that strict action will be taken against Pakistani citizens who rent out shops, homes, or hotel rooms to illegal immigrants, or hire them for jobs.

“We have communicated clear instructions to all provinces, if anyone gives a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner, they will be held accountable under the law,” he said.

He further added that only foreign nationals with valid legal documents are eligible to rent property, open businesses, or seek employment in Pakistan. All dealings whether in moveable or immoveable property must be conducted with legally documented individuals.

“Pakistani citizens are only permitted to work with or rent to those who have proper legal status in the country,” he added.

The minister assured that Pakistan is pursuing a balanced approach that includes diplomatic coordination with the Afghan government. A high-level Afghan delegation visited the Ministry of Interior earlier this week, where both sides discussed current challenges and possible solutions.

In a continuation of this dialogue, a Pakistani delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Chaudhry also raised alarm over credible intelligence suggesting that some of the one million weapons left behind by U.S. forces in Afghanistan have made their way into the hands of terrorist groups.

“These developments confirm our security concerns. The presence of such weapons in the wrong hands poses a serious threat not only to Pakistan, but to the entire region,” he cautioned.

The minister concluded by reiterating that Pakistan’s policy is driven not by animosity, but by a commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and national interest.

“We remain committed to peaceful relations with Afghanistan, but national security and legal compliance will not be compromised,” he said.