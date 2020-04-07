UrduPoint.com
No Water Shortage For Khairf Crop 2020

Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

There will be no water shortage for the Kharif Crop 2020 as sufficient water 6.286 million acre feet (MAF) is available in the country's reservoirs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :There will be no water shortage for the Kharif Crop 2020 as sufficient water 6.286 million acre feet (MAF) is available in the country's reservoirs.

Sources told APP here Tuesday said that the Kharif season which started from April 1 would not face any water cut owing to sufficient water availability in the reservoirs.

They said that only 0.77 MAF water was available for Kharif Season 2019 during last year. Similarly, they said average water storage of last 10 years was recorded as 0.87 MAF.

They said that not only sufficient water was available in the reservoirs but also the water inflow witnessed sharp increase during this period.

Frequent rainy spells also improved the water availability, they said.

Meanwhile, the meetings of both technical and advisory committees of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) were also postponed due to Coronavirus disease. The water regulator in consultation of Punjab and Sindh prepared an interim Water Availability and Distribution Criteria for Kharif 2020. Under the interim criteria, the provinces could place their interim indents.

