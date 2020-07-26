UrduPoint.com
No Water Shortage On Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

No water shortage on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that there would be no water shortage on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, he said WASA has taken special measures for the provision of water supply with out interruption to its consumers. He informed that 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants would be operational without any problem and interruption. The Chairman said that a special cell has been established to deal with emergency complaints.

He urged consumers to register Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khaybane Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony.

Any kind of negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tube wells sites would not be tolerated and they themselves would be responsible for any action against them, he warned. He, however, appealed to the citizens not to waste the water.

