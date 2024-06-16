No Water Shortage On Eid: WASA
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Managing Director of WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that a comprehensive plan was put in place to ensure an uninterrupted water supply during Eid-ul-Azha.
In a recent meeting, Ashraf confirmed that field staff would be on duty throughout the holiday to address any issues promptly.
He emphasised that the supply of clean drinking water would be maintained without interruption and any malfunctioning tube wells would be repaired within 24 hours. Additional vehicles and pumps are ready to handle emergencies, he added.
Efforts are also being made to keep sewerage lines clear, prevent overflows, and ensure all manholes are covered.
To oversee these services, water supply and sewerage officers have been appointed as focal persons during the Eid holidays. They will monitor the WASA Complaints Cell and respond quickly to emergencies.
Ashraf urged citizens to dispose of sacrificial waste in RWMC bins rather than drains to avoid blockages. He urged residents to report any issues to their nearest complaint centre or call WASA's toll-free number, 1334.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation15 minutes ago
-
Eidul Azha: A symbol of unwavering faith, obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS) to A ..15 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister reviews Eid security arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms16 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews security arrangements for Eid ul Azha26 minutes ago
-
Govt. Girls Model Elementary School inaugurated in Dogranwala46 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations: Minister visits control room at MC Daska55 minutes ago
-
PTI quit anti-state smear campaign, hold dialogue with govt on political issues: Aqeel55 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrests inter-provincial drug dealer56 minutes ago
-
President extends Eid greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah1 hour ago
-
Senior journalist Ishaq Mangrio passes away1 hour ago
-
CBT finalizes arrangements to keep the city clean on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago