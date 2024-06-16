No water shortage on Eid: WASA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Managing Director of WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that a comprehensive plan was put in place to ensure an uninterrupted water supply during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a recent meeting, Ashraf confirmed that field staff would be on duty throughout the holiday to address any issues promptly.

He emphasised that the supply of clean drinking water would be maintained without interruption and any malfunctioning tube wells would be repaired within 24 hours. Additional vehicles and pumps are ready to handle emergencies, he added.

Efforts are also being made to keep sewerage lines clear, prevent overflows, and ensure all manholes are covered.

To oversee these services, water supply and sewerage officers have been appointed as focal persons during the Eid holidays. They will monitor the WASA Complaints Cell and respond quickly to emergencies.

Ashraf urged citizens to dispose of sacrificial waste in RWMC bins rather than drains to avoid blockages. He urged residents to report any issues to their nearest complaint centre or call WASA's toll-free number, 1334.