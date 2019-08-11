UrduPoint.com
No Water Shortage On Eid: WASA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

No water shortage on Eid: WASA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Arif Abbasi said that there would be no shortage of water during Eid-ul-Azha.

WASA has taken special measures for the provision of water supply without interruption to its consumers.

Talking to APP, he said that a special cell has been established to deal with emergency complaints.

He further said that staff's vacations have been cancelled and the employees would perform their duties on the Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khaybane Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony. He appealed to the citizens not to waste the water. However, the head office situated at Liaquat Bagh Murree road would remain close in Eid days.

