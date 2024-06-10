No Water Shortage, Provinces Given 100% Share: Minister Told NA
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik informed the National Assembly on Monday that there is currently no water shortage in the country, and all provinces are receiving their full water share as per the agreed accord in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) meeting.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding a 29 percent water shortage observed in Sindh province during the early Kharif season and the diversion of flow into the Link Canal, he said that the IRSA meeting on May 13 decided that water would be provided to provinces according to their shares.
"At present, there is no shortage of water, and all provinces are receiving 100 percent of their water share as agreed in the accord," he said. He said that IRSA included representatives from all provinces and that all decisions are made by consensus.
Regarding the Link Canal, he mentioned that only provinces with canals can decide on the provision of water to canals.
He also shared the water release figures to canals with the lawmakers.
The minister further informed the lawmakers that there is no water shortage for the Kharif season.
APP/zah-sra/
