No Wedding Ceremony In Islamabad After 10pm: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday announced imposition of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code to ban wedding ceremonies in the Federal Capital after 10pm and ensure one-dish menu at marriage functions

The decision to this effect was taken in line with the instructions of the government, which were issued to save energy and curb inflation, the DC told the owners wedding halls and Marquees in a meeting.

He said there would be permission of only one-dish in the marriage ceremonies and wedding halls would be closed by 10pm.

The law would be applicable to all those places wherever the wedding ceremonies were held, he said, adding it included marriage halls, marquees, restaurants, farmhouses and homes.

The DC Islamabad said the crackdown against violation of the section 144 would start from today.Those who would dare to violate the law would be arrested, indiscriminately.

He appealed to the wedding halls owners and public to cooperate with the Islamabad administration in this regard.

The people were requested to point out the violation if there was any in their respective areas.

The marriage hall owners assured the DC of full cooperation in this regard during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the DC issued directions to all the Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners of the city to start taking action against the violators of section 144 and they were also asked to submit report regularly.

