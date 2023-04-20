No weekly bazaars to be held from April 21 to 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled the weekly bazaars in specific sectors of the Federal capital on April 21, 23, 25, and 26 due to the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The decision applies to Friday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday markets in specific sectors of the city, and is aimed at facilitating the general public during the festive season.

According to details, the Sunday Bazaars that were scheduled to be held in Sector H-9, G-6, and Bhara Kahu on April 21, and in Sectors H-9, G-6, and G-10 on April 23, will not take place.

Similarly, the weekly markets in Sectors H-9 and I-9, including the Tuesday Bazaar on April 25, and the Wednesday Bazaar in Sector G-6 on April 26, have also been cancelled.

The CDA has advised citizens to plan their shopping accordingly and to avoid any inconvenience during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays.