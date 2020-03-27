No wheat crisis in Sindh: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho Friday said that Sindh had a stock of wheat on hand and there was no wheat crisis in the province.

He said that no one would be allowed to create shortage of wheat in the province, according to a communique issued here.

He said that the provincial government had allowed flour mills to purchase wheat and the government had also started to purchase the same.

Ismail Raho said that 5000 metric ton wheat flour was being provided in the metropolis and 50,000 bags of 20kg wheat flour were being provided by the flour mills in the city as well as 20,000 bags of 20kg were being distributed by Saylani Welfare Trust.

He said that hoarders and shopkeepers would not be allowed to take benefit of storing wheat owing to lockdown in the province and strict action would be taken against those sell wheat flour at high rates.

He said that the government had purchased 1 crore and 40 lac bardana(s) and these had been provided in all districts of the province.

He said that 525 purchasing centres had been established in 23 districts of the province to facilitate farmers.