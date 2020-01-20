UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Wheat, Flour Shortage In KP, Says Food Minister

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

No wheat, flour shortage in KP, says Food Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that sufficient stock of wheat and flour was available in the province, saying there was no question of any crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that sufficient stock of wheat and flour was available in the province, saying there was no question of any crisis.

Talking to media, he said that due to the efforts of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the supply of flour has been restored from Punjab.

He said that the stores of the Food Department have over 0.4 million ton wheat while negotiations with Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was continued to increase the wheat reserves of the province. He said that the daily wheat quota of flour mills has also been increased up to 5000 metric ton that will help bring down the rates of flour in few days.

About the strike of nanbais (bakers), he said that the provincial government had offered them the provision of flour on concessional rate that was the interest of both the public and nanbais. He said that despite the offer of the government, the strike was uncalled for.

The provincial minister said that the government will not burden the people to benefit only few persons while efforts for the facilitation of the people were continued.

He said that the government was providing concessional flour to the people at their door steps and directed the food authorities to take stern action against profiteering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Media From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

5 minutes ago

Sugar crisis starts after flour

24 minutes ago

NDMA's Chairman announces compensation for victims ..

56 seconds ago

Azam Swati for passing Zainab Alert bill immediate ..

57 seconds ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Will Meet Iran's R ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz, Alice discuss security, internal affairs

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.