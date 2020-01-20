No wheat, flour shortage in KP, says Food Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that sufficient stock of wheat and flour was available in the province, saying there was no question of any crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Monday said that sufficient stock of wheat and flour was available in the province, saying there was no question of any crisis.

Talking to media, he said that due to the efforts of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the supply of flour has been restored from Punjab.

He said that the stores of the Food Department have over 0.4 million ton wheat while negotiations with Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was continued to increase the wheat reserves of the province. He said that the daily wheat quota of flour mills has also been increased up to 5000 metric ton that will help bring down the rates of flour in few days.

About the strike of nanbais (bakers), he said that the provincial government had offered them the provision of flour on concessional rate that was the interest of both the public and nanbais. He said that despite the offer of the government, the strike was uncalled for.

The provincial minister said that the government will not burden the people to benefit only few persons while efforts for the facilitation of the people were continued.

He said that the government was providing concessional flour to the people at their door steps and directed the food authorities to take stern action against profiteering.