No wheat flour shortage in Sindh: Ministers

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister for Food and Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawala on Saturday said that there was no crisis of wheat flour in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister for Food and Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawala on Saturday said that there was no crisis of wheat flour in the province.

They said that the Sindh government had been supplying 2,40,000 tons wheat to the flour mills in the province on a monthly basis since October 15 this year to keep the ex-mill price of the essential food commodity as low as Rs55 per kilogram.

They said it while jointly addressing a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building.

Central Chairman of All Pakistan Flour Mills' Association Muhammad Yousuf Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

They said that there was no crisis of wheat flour availability anywhere in the province from Karachi to Kashmore as fine atta was available at as low rate as Rs55 per kg.

They said the commissioners and deputy commissioners had been tasked with the responsibility to supervise dispatching of the wheat flour trucks from the mills for the availability of the essential food commodity in all areas of province.