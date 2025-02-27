No woman contact of commissioner office for regaining possession of house: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A spokesman to Commissioner's Office, Mirpur Division, has contradicted a report spread through social media and clarified that no any local or foreign woman had contacted the Commissioner's Office physically for the purpose of regaining possession of a rented house from the custody of the tenant under a court order.

In an official statement released to the media here, the spokesman said that no such woman had been asked to go to a SHO of the area's local police station for the above purpose.

"There is no truth in the news report spread on social media", the spokesman said, declaring that strict action would be taken against the accused as per the law.

APP/ahr/378