UrduPoint.com

No Woman Empowerment Without Financial Independence: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

No woman empowerment without financial independence: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that women cannot be empowered without giving them financial freedom.

He was addressing the participants at Govt Allama Iqbal Degree College for Women, Khadim Ali Road here as the special guest on the culture day and the launch of the tree plantation campaign.

Principal Prof. Zeba Zahoor, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Salman Tahir, Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya, Dr. Afzal Butt, Prof. Gulshan Tariq, Prof. Rana Ishtiaq, Abida Farooq, Prof. Rana Sohaib, Prof. Shaukat Tariq besides a large number of students and teachers attended the event.

The minister said that "our daughters are talented and they have to be equipped with education to showcase their talents.

" For the purpose, women degree colleges and a women university are being established in the Sialkot district. For development and prosperity of the country, it is essential that women are given equal opportunities to move forward and they should be encouraged at every level to exhibit their abilities," he added.

The minister said that it was a responsibility of teachers to guide the new generation and enable them to deal effectively with the challenges of modern times and to play their role in development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Earlier, the provincial minister planted saplings at the lawns of the college and inaugurated the culture day ceremonies.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Road Guide Sialkot Gulshan Women Event Government PP-36

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

5 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

22 minutes ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

3 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>