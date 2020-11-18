'No work done by transport deptt on electric buses initiative'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite approval by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for plying electric buses in the provincial capital, no work has yet been done by the transport department as it was asked to complete its work at the earliest.

The chief minister had accorded a principal approval to the initiative for tackling deteriorating pollution levels in the city and directed the transport department to prepare comprehensive recommendations to run electric buses in the city as well as other districts.

When contacted to get details about the initiative, transport department and its allied chapter Lahore Transport Company refused to own the responsibility and put it on each other for being most relevant body to respond.

APP contacted LTC CEO and asked about various aspects of the approved electric buses initiative, the CEO declined to take ownership and replied that the transport department was looking into the matter and could give details only. She further commented that no intimation has not yet been given by the department, however, the LTC would be ready to work accordingly.

Later, Secretary Transport was also approached to get his point of view on the matter but he also refused to own it and stated that the LTC in fact, was appropriate body to respond and deal with. He said, "LTC was responsible for completing all modalities including purchasing and operations of the project".

This lethargic and irresponsible attitude was a hindrance in swift enforcement of the environment friendly initiative of the provincial government which was taking practical several steps to combat pollution through such initiatives in the province.

It may be mentioned that electric buses, the ultimate solution to control rising pollution, would be offering emission-free transport facilities to the people in the provincial metropolis. The first ever public transport with zero emission would ensure environment friendly commuting facilities to the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had given in-principle approval to ply green electric buses in the city with the direction to complete the relating matters as soon as possible.

These buses would be plying on 103 kilometers long six different routes in Lahore while the service would also be introduced in other cities through the public-private partnership.

Provincial Minister Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has said that Lahore was worse affected by smog and other pollution challenges and transport emission was a major contributor in this regard. The department on the direction of chief minister was introducing electric buses in the city and other areas of the province as well to tackle the pollution.

He said that provision of state of the art transport facilities throughout the province would be ensured as the provincial government was taking all out measures in this regard.

The provincial government had also decided to extend the scope of Lahore Transport Company to Punjab Transport Company and electric buses would be run in other districts as well, he added.