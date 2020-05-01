No worker to be sacked from Railways :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that not a single employee will be sacked from the Railways due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that not a single employee will be sacked from the Railways due to coronavirus.

In his message on 'Labour Day' issued on Friday, he said that the COVID-19 had badly affected the labour class.

He said millions of people would go below the poverty line due to the pandemic across the world.

The minister said that 30 million people were expected to lose their jobs in the United States due to coronavirus.

He said that the Main Line-1 project would be the fate of the railways from which 100,000 people could get gobs.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad paid tribute to the millions of workers of the country for their contribution in the progress.