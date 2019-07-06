Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai calls on President of France

Nobel peace laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai called on France President Macron.Nobel peace laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai also called on G-7 members to increase funding for girls' education in developing countries, especially in Africa

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Nobel peace laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai called on France President Macron.Nobel peace laureate and Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai also called on G-7 members to increase funding for girls' education in developing countries, especially in Africa.

"Right now, there is not enough getting done," she said.

"Just 10 percent of your aid goes to countries where girls face the biggest challenges."She said educating girls could add up to $30 trillion to the global economy, and she urged G-7 members to guarantee girls worldwide have access to at least 12 years of schooling.