Noble laureate scientist says lockdowns led to panic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Michael Levitt, a Stanford University professor, has said that coronavirus lockdown could have caused more deaths than it saved.

The Nobel laureate scientist who correctly predicted the initial scale of the pandemic, suggested the decision to keep people indoors was motivated by 'panic' rather than the best science.

According to a report of the daily Mail, UK, on Sunday, professor Levitt also said the modelling that caused the government to bring in the lockdown - carried out by Professor Neil Ferguson - over-estimated the death toll by '10 or 12 times'.

Denmark is among the countries which has seen its R rate continue to fall after schools and shopping malls re-opened, while Germany's rate has mostly remained below 1.0 after the lockdown was eased.

Prof Levitt told The Telegraph: 'I think lockdown saved no lives. I think it may have cost lives.

It will have saved a few road accident lives, things like that, but social damage – domestic abuse, divorces, alcoholism – has been extreme.

'And then you have those who were not treated for other conditions.' Prof Levitt added: 'For reasons that were not clear to me, I think the leaders panicked and the people panicked. There was a huge lack of discussion.' Professor Levitt, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2013 for the 'development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems', said for two months that most experts predictions about coronavirus are wrong.

He also believed in encouraging people to wear masks and find other ways to continue working while socially distancing instead.

The 73-year-old Nobel prize winner is not an epidemiologist, but he assessed the outbreak in China at the start of the crisis and made alternative predictions based on his own calculations.