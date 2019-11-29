Noble life of Last Prophet, a role model for entire humanity : Nafees Zakaria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom UK ) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Seerah (noble life) of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a role model for the entire humanity.

He was addressing the Eid Milad Un Nabi conference, organized by Pakistan High Commission London to pay homage to the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Thursday evening.

A large number of British Pakistani community, Ulema, diplomats, and UK based members of journalist fraternity attended the Milad ceremony.

Religious scholars Imam Qazi Abdul Hussaini, Dr. Raham Dil Sheikh, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Col. Mrs. Jaffar and others also spoke on the occasion.

Verses of the Holy Quran, Hamd, Naat and Durud were also recited on the occasion.

In his address, Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi, was the greatest celebration for Muslims across the world and added 12 Rabi ul Awal was also a sacred and blessed day for the humanity.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan High Commission has organized this auspicious ceremony of Eid Milad Un Nabi conference to pay homage and highlight the the noble life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He assured the faithful that next time a larger gathering would be organized to celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi.

He said that the Holy Quran, world's greatest miracle, was the complete code of life. " Since the Holy Quran is relevant for all times to come, its message is universal and all-encompassing, "he added The High Commissioner said : "Our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reformed his society in all aspects which laid the foundation of Muslim civilization".

He said that the multiple reforms of Holy Prophet (PBUH) included the end of 'honor' killings, right of a woman's approval in her marriage, her right to ownership of private property, to seek unilateral divorce if the husband was abusive and to re-marry as a widow or divorcee.

Some of these rights did not exist even in the West and other places until the early 20th century, he added.

He said as Islamic tenets made it clear that a husband was supposed to provide support for his wife, the wife was under no obligation to share her wealth or property with the husband.

He said that the Holy Quran allowed war only for the objective of establishing freedom or self-defense.

Nafees Zakaria said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) instructions for humane treatment of prisoners during a conflict were exemplary: no women, children, or non-combatants were to be harmed and that prisoners or slaves were to be fed the same food as the Muslims themselves.

He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) declared that "Learning is obligatory upon every Muslim man and woman" and that "he who gives the best upbringing and education to his daughters shall enter paradise." He said the traditions (Sunnah) of the Holy Prophet were rich in advice and instructions on matters like hygiene and treatment of disease through medication.

"The Holy Prophet (SAW) said for every illness there is cure. Allah didn't send down an illness except that He sent down a cure", he remarked.

Nafees Zakaria said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the importance of 'balanced' and 'healthy' diet as a key to good health.

He said that not only Muslims, but many Western and Oriental thinkers including Sir George Bernard Shaw and Thomas Carlye had testified to the the greatness of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), be it the Prophet's exemplary life, leadership, establishment of a the welfare state, consideration to the under-privileged, propagation of human rights, particularly rights of the women, or his personal qualities of honesty, integrity and simplicity par excellence.

The Ulema and religious scholars on the occasion paid homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and highlighted various aspects of his noble personality, life, and teachings for the mercy of the entire mankind.

They also called for taking guidance from the Holy Quran and Sunnah of Holy Prophet that were for the entire humanity for their worldly success and Hereafter.

On the occasion, they prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan, welfare and unity among Muslim Ummah, resolution of the problems being faced by Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir, Palestine,Afghanistan, Iraq and world peace.