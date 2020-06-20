Nobody allowed to damage peace in Khanewal: DC Agha Zaheer

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday said that nobody would be allowed to damage peace of district Khanewal

While chairing Peace Committee at Kabirwala, the DC observed, the elements who tried to damage peace of Kabirwala will be dealt with iron hands.

There is complete harmony among citizens, hailing from different religious school of thoughts.

The meeting participants strongly condemned bid to create hatred through social media, among people of different sects.

The meeting participants discussed overall peace situation across the district.

The Peace Committee also vowed to extend maximum cooperation towards the district administration in maintaining peace and order in the district. On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa and members of Peace Committee were also present.