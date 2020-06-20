UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobody Allowed To Damage Peace In Khanewal: DC Agha Zaheer

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:34 PM

Nobody allowed to damage peace in Khanewal: DC Agha Zaheer

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday said that nobody would be allowed to damage peace of district Khanewal

KHANEW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday said that nobody would be allowed to damage peace of district Khanewal.

While chairing Peace Committee at Kabirwala, the DC observed, the elements who tried to damage peace of Kabirwala will be dealt with iron hands.

There is complete harmony among citizens, hailing from different religious school of thoughts.

The meeting participants strongly condemned bid to create hatred through social media, among people of different sects.

The meeting participants discussed overall peace situation across the district.

The Peace Committee also vowed to extend maximum cooperation towards the district administration in maintaining peace and order in the district. On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa and members of Peace Committee were also present.

Related Topics

Social Media Khanewal Kabirwala Muhammad Ali Sunday From

Recent Stories

Petroleum Division rejects news about PLTL, PGPCL ..

1 minute ago

Violation of SOPs in public transport, posing seri ..

1 minute ago

Activists Spray Red Paint on French Health Ministr ..

1 minute ago

Only 2% of Available Ventilators Used to Treat COV ..

1 minute ago

3 drug peddlers held with contraband in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Chinese Lawmakers to Hold Final Vote on Hong Kong ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.