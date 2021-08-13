Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW report: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said nobody from Pakistan was declared anti-state in the digital media wings (DMW)' analytic report, issued just a couple of days ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said nobody from Pakistan was declared anti-state in the digital media wings (DMW)' analytic report, issued just a couple of days ago.

"The analysis of Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastigeer and Shahid Khakan Abbasi reflected that they were not well aware with latest technology and having lack of enough knowledge," he said in a statement.

He said unfortunately the political parties did not have their political [research] wings so that they could help their leadership to understand an issue in depth.

The wing, in its report, provided data of 150 trends that were running on social media networking site-twitter, he said, adding a total of 3.7 million tweets were posted to build an anti-Pakistan narrative.

People of India, Afghanistan and others took part to push that narrative online, he disclosed.

He said India did use bot technology to promote anti-Pakistan tweets.

Fawad said the report did not comment on the people living in Pakistan, clarifying that "If someone will be taking part in #SanctionPakistan trending right now on social media and opposing it - then it does not mean that he indulged in an anti-state activity."The media wing of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) had participated in spreading and posting anti-state trends on social media. The data about PTM role in supporting the anti state narrative was included in DMW report which could be analysed by people themselves.

He said the real issue is, who was posting and supporting anti-state narrative. PML-N leadership should better hire the services of any expert to educate them about the contents of report. The leaders unfamiliar with technology could also contact ministry's digital media wing that was set up to guide them.