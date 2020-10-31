'Nobody has right to call me traitor. Many national secrets are in my heart'

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says his statement has politically been colored, and nobody has the right to call him 'traitor'.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he was patriot Pakistani like all other patriots, and strongly condemned all those who he said colored his statement.

"I talked about the civilian government and not the military," said the PML-N leader, adding that Pakistan Army was the real strength of Pakistan and it should not be involved in political war between the government and the opposition.

He expressed these views along with JUI-F Maulana Fazl while talking to the reporters outside his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

"I never gave irresponsible statement ever," said Ayaz Sadiq.

A reporter asked him that whether he should seek pardon over his statement to which he replied that he did not make any wrong statement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also talked to the reporters and said that Ayaz Sadiq gave a responsible statement.

Maulana Fazl defended Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and said that he was a patriotic pakistani. PDM would continue to struggle for Pakistan and its political development, he added.