UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nobody Has Right To Call Me Traitor. Many National Secrets Are In My Heart'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:13 PM

'Nobody has right to call me traitor. Many national secrets are in my heart'

PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says his statement has politically been colored, and nobody has the right to call him 'traitor'.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he had many national secrets in his heart and nobodyhad right to call him traitor.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he was patriot Pakistani like all other patriots, and strongly condemned all those who he said colored his statement.

"I talked about the civilian government and not the military," said the PML-N leader, adding that Pakistan Army was the real strength of Pakistan and it should not be involved in political war between the government and the opposition.

He expressed these views along with JUI-F Maulana Fazl while talking to the reporters outside his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

"I never gave irresponsible statement ever," said Ayaz Sadiq.

A reporter asked him that whether he should seek pardon over his statement to which he replied that he did not make any wrong statement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also talked to the reporters and said that Ayaz Sadiq gave a responsible statement.

Maulana Fazl defended Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and said that he was a patriotic pakistani. PDM would continue to struggle for Pakistan and its political development, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Driver rams car into one of main gates of Grand Ho ..

23 minutes ago

Ardern makes room for Greens in New Zealand's Labo ..

20 minutes ago

One motorcyclist injured in road mishap in Dir Low ..

22 minutes ago

Realme becomes fastest smartphone brand to reach 5 ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai: City of iconic attractions

31 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 16 with TAIVOS Camera Solution to be L ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.