UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobody Knows Value Of I-day Better Than Kashmiris: Mashaal Malik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Nobody knows value of I-day better than Kashmiris: Mashaal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Wife of Hurriyat leader of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mashaal Malik on Wednesday said that no one knows the value of independence more than Kashmiris.

In her video message on Independence Day of Pakistan, she said that it must not be forgotten that Pakistan came into existence after a lot of sacrifices.

"On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to wish people across Pakistan a happy independence day. However, it should not be forgotten that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices," she said.

She said the mothers who sacrificed their young sons for the freedom of Kashmiris or the sisters whose brothers laid down their lives or the elderly who lost their old-age support and sacrificed their sons and daughters all know the value of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Wife Young Jammu Independence All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

12 minutes ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

57 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

1 hour ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.