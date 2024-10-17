Open Menu

Nobody To Be Allowed To Create Law, Order Situation: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Nobody to be allowed to create law, order situation: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that nobody will be allowed to create law and order situation in Punjab and cause unrest.

While commenting on the press conference of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar here on Thursday, she alleged that students had been motivated to create unrest from official page of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She said that people of Insaf Student Wing were found involved in creating chaos.

She alleged that the PTI defamed a girl and her family as per planning. Azma said police were performing its duty to maintain law and order, and all cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi were normal.

She said that strict action would be taken against all those who spread fake information in this regard and did negative propaganda.

