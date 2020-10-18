UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobody To Be Allowed To Speak Against Pak Army: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Nobody to be allowed to speak against Pak Army: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that nobody will be allowed to speak against Pakistan Army.

Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday, he said that traitors would be responded in the same words they used against respected generals.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was himself a turncoat, adding that Nawaz was a dictator who could not even bring democracy in his own party.

Ashrafi said that Nawaz would not be allowed to say a single hate word against Pakistan Army.

He said that Nawaz and Zardari had only one agenda and it was just tosave themselves from corruption cases and to protect their looted money.

He thanked students of Madares for boycotting the Gujranwala gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Army Democracy Gujranwala Same Money Sunday Dictator From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

10 minutes ago

Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh E ..

10 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

25 minutes ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

25 minutes ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

25 minutes ago

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.