Nobody To Be Allowed To Stage Sit-in Gathering In Islamabad: Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Interior minister says the government is duty-bound to implement orders of Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in the Federal Capital according to the Islamabad High Court orders.

Talking to the media in the Federal Capital on Friday, he said the Islamabad High Court, in its orders, has very clearly stated that there is no permission to hold a gathering, rally, march, or sit-in.

He said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said no application seeking permission for the protest demonstration on Sunday has so far been received. He said action will be taken against the violators of the law and Section 144.

Answering another question, he said those who violate the Islamabad High Court’s orders will be responsible for the consequences.

