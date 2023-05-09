Nobody will be allowed to damage public or private property: Azam Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday the law should be let take its course and legal matters should not be settled on roads, warning that nobody would be allowed to damage public or private property.

Talking to the media, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per law by executing the arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability chairman.

He said a seven-member medical board had examined Imran Khan, who would be produced before the court to seek his remand. It was up to the court to either reject or accept the request for the remand and also to determine the remand period.

As regards the reports of protests by the PTI supporters in various parts of the country, Azam Tarar said holding protests was a fundamental right of citizens, but civilized nations kept the same peaceful.

He urged the people to keep their conduct as per law and the Constitution.

The Law Minister said Imran Khan's arrest was not unlawful confinement while on the contrary, the opposition leaders during his government tenure faced the worst kind of political vindictiveness.

He said during the PTI rule, opposition leaders were arrested in one case and prosecuted in another one.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government had nothing to do with NAB. It had not interfered in its affairs rather it had streamlined the NAB laws to safeguard the rights of accused persons, he added.