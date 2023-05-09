UrduPoint.com

Nobody Will Be Allowed To Harm Public Or Private Property: Law Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Azam Nazir Tarar says he a seven-member medical board has examined Imran Khan to protect his health and life.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that PTI Chief Imran Khan's arrest had been made as per law by executing the arrest warrant.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said a seven-member medical board has examined Imran Khan to protect his health and life.

He said the PTI Chief will be presented before the court to seek remand and it is up to the court to either reject or accept the request. He said it is also court's prerogative to determine the remand period.

Talking about reports of protests by PTI supporters in various parts of the country, Azam Nazir Tarar said organizing protest is fundamental right of any individual but civilized nations keep this peaceful. He urged the people to keep their conduct as per law and the constitution.

The Law Minister said Imran Khan's arrest is not unlawful confinement while on the contrary the opposition during his tenure faced worst kind of political vindictiveness.

He said during PTI rule, opposition leaders were arrested in one case and prosecuted for another. The Law Minister said the PML-N led coalition government has nothing to do with NAB and has not interfered in any case whatsoever rather it has streamlined the NAB laws to safeguard the rights of accused persons.

Referring to PTI workers' ongoing protests in the country, Azam Nazir Tarar said let the law take its course and let not settle legal matters on roads. He, however, said nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property.

