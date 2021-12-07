UrduPoint.com

Nobody Will Be Spared Perpetrating Violence Under The Garb Of Religion: PM

Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Prime Minister has regretted over the shocking incident, expressed solidarity with the Sri-Lankan people besides announcing compensation for the victim family.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphatically stated that nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under the garb of religion.

Addressing a condolence reference in memory of Sri Lankan National Priyantha Diyawadana in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wassalam was sent by God Almighty as a blessing for the whole world. He said the Holy Prophet brought an ideological revolution and united the humanity. He said the message of the Last Prophet was based on humanity and justice.

Regretting the lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, he said this incident brought embarrassment to the entire nation and dented its image. He said the way horrific incident of Army Public school united the whole nation against terrorism, now we have also decided that Sialkot like despicable incidents will not be allowed in future.

Imran Khan said the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is also to bring together all religious scholars and educate our youth about the life and teachings of the Last Prophet.

He said the business community of Sialkot has collected one hundred thousand Dollars to be provided to the bereaved family of Priyantha Diyawadana. He said the bereaved family will also continue to receive the monthly salary.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the courage of Malik Adnan who put his life at risk to save the life of the Sri Lankan national. He said Malik Adnan will also be conferred with Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also presented him with letter of appreciation.

More Stories From Pakistan

