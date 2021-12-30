UrduPoint.com

NOC Approved For 64 Private Schools:

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 07:43 PM

NOC approved for 64 private schools:

A meeting of the District Registration Committee for Private Schools, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 64 schools

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Registration Committee for Private Schools, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 64 schools.

Members concerned including Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadir Bhatti attended the meeting.

A total of 98 cases were submitted to the committee for approval, out of which 34 cases which did not meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs), were rejected.

The DC directed the education department officials to ensure implementation of SOPs formulated in all private schools.

Officers should also visit private schools along with government and review the educational facilities provided, he added.

Related Topics

Education Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia t ..

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

40 minutes ago
 Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid f ..

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

40 minutes ago
 Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in ..

Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

41 minutes ago
 Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Ir ..

Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Iran

41 minutes ago
 Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral ..

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

41 minutes ago
 France warns Britons no more transit to return to ..

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.