NOC approved for 64 private schools:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Registration Committee for Private Schools, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, approved issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for 64 schools.

Members concerned including Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Qadir Bhatti attended the meeting.

A total of 98 cases were submitted to the committee for approval, out of which 34 cases which did not meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs), were rejected.

The DC directed the education department officials to ensure implementation of SOPs formulated in all private schools.

Officers should also visit private schools along with government and review the educational facilities provided, he added.