NOC Approved For Leasing Out 14 Blocks Of Minerals Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:07 PM

The district environment committee has approved NOC for leasing out 14 different blocks of the minerals department

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The district environment committee has approved NOC for leasing out 14 different blocks of the minerals department.

The approval was accorded in the district environment committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in his office here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that the lease of 12 blocks of stone and 2 blocks of sand in Kot Momin, Sillanwali and Sargodha tehsils was coming to an end in December while the new lease was subject to the issuance of NOC from the Environment Committee.

The DC directed the contractor not to pollute the environment. He banned blasting on blocks near the populated areas and directed to break stones with a drill.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Meesam Raza, Deputy DirectorMinerals Muhammad Rashid, Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran,Deputy Director Forests Nisarul Haq and Technical Expert Dr Ghulam Sarwar.

