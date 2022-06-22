NoC conditioned for collection of sacrificial hides in Pindi

Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the direction of the Punjab Government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the direction of the Punjab Government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi has announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30th and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration's spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 30.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offence and strict action would be taken against them as per law, said the spokesman.