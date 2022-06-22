UrduPoint.com

NoC Conditioned For Collection Of Sacrificial Hides In Pindi

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

NoC conditioned for collection of sacrificial hides in Pindi

Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the direction of the Punjab Government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the direction of the Punjab Government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi has announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30th and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration's spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 30.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offence and strict action would be taken against them as per law, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi June From

Recent Stories

Govt to amend PEMRA laws in consultation with stak ..

Govt to amend PEMRA laws in consultation with stakeholders: Marriyum

27 seconds ago
 Ukraine needs 'Marshall Plan' to rebuild: Germany' ..

Ukraine needs 'Marshall Plan' to rebuild: Germany's Scholz

28 seconds ago
 Commissioner asks to resolve Hyderabad-Sukkur Moto ..

Commissioner asks to resolve Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway land acquisition issue

30 seconds ago
 PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-polls: Hassan ..

PPP to support PML-N in upcoming by-polls: Hassan Murtaza

31 seconds ago
 Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer ..

Covid subvariants cast shadow over European summer

3 minutes ago
 1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say ..

1.2 million World Cup tickets sold, organisers say

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.