NOC Essential For Cutting Of National Highways From C&W Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:28 AM

Communications and Works (C&W) Department on Wednesday has made it mandatory to obtain NOC from the Office of the Secretary Communications and Works for cutting all National Highways and district roads in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Communications and Works (C&W) Department on Wednesday has made it mandatory to obtain NOC from the Office of the Secretary Communications and Works for cutting all National Highways and district roads in the province.

The permission must be obtained from the Department of Communications and Works while legal action will be taken against those who would find in cutting the road for constructing or repairing purpose without the legal permission of the Department, said a press release issued here.

