NOC For Aid Distribution Mandatory To Streamline Relief Operations: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The office of the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday said that the purpose of issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for relief activities was to streamline and facilitate the distribution of aid rather than restrict or seize it.

In a message issued here, the DC said that the administration maintains a complete record of all relief arriving from outside the district and guides donors about the needs of specific areas and victims. “The NOC ensures that aid reaches the right people at the right time,” he explained.

Rejecting allegations of withholding supplies, he stressed that neither he nor his administration were offloading or stopping relief goods.

The DC added that he has been present in the field to oversee operations and reiterated that the administration’s role is solely to organize and streamline the relief process.

He appealed to the public and donors to exercise caution and unity during this critical time. “The affected families need our solidarity and assistance, not division and chaos,” he emphasized.

