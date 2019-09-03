NOC for construction of Hingol dam issued: Senate told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for State Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday informed the Senate that a No Objection Certificate ( NOC ) had been issued for construction of the long-awaited Hingol dam in Balochistan

Responding to question during Question Hour, he said the dam would usher in a new era of prosperity in the province, giving manifold increase to agriculture, livestock, fisheries and tourism sectors.

"I have good news for people of Balochistan that on May 8, the government of Balochistan has issued the NOC in favour of WAPDA to carry out a detailed Engineering Design of the Hingol Dam project." He said PC-II of the detailed Engineering design and preparation of tender documents for the dam project (New Site) was prepared by Water and Power Development Authority in 2012.

Unfortunately, he said, the same was not approved due to non-prioritization of the project by the past government of Balochistan.

Responding to another question, he said shortage of water issue could be addressed by constructing more water reservoirs.

About Munda Dam, he said a contract agreement for dam had been signed between China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) and DESCON JV on March 26, 2019.

Consultancy Services Agreement has been signed with MDGC on May 20,2019, he said adding services had been commenced as per the agreement since May 27 2019.

He said construction of contractor Camp, joint survey and excavation work on the access road was in progress.

He said so far Rs 17,323.7 million had been spent on the project since July 31, 2019, out of which Rs. 16,125.86 million had been paid as mobilization advance to the contractor.

The minister said Rs 174.74 million had been paid as mobilization advance to the MDCG consultant, while Rs 139.00 million had been paid to the IG FC Peshawar for security.

Ali Muhammad said Rs 713.63 million had been transferred to the MohmandTribal District administration for land acquisition.