NOC Issued For Mega Sewage, Water Treatment Project
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 06:57 PM
In line with the visionary leadership of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, significant progress has been made on the Model City Project aimed at addressing the city’s long-standing sewage issues
Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In line with the visionary leadership of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, significant progress has been made on the Model City Project aimed at addressing the city’s long-standing sewage issues.
The Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development, Syed Zahid Aziz, confirmed the acquisition of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Environment Department, clearing a major procedural hurdle for the project.
World Bank Program Officer Salman Mirza announced the imminent commencement of the mega sewage and water treatment initiative, funded with an investment of Rs1.25 billion. He expressed optimism that work would begin by mid-January or February, offering much-needed relief to the residents.
Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, Malik Ahmad Yar Hinjra, played a pivotal role in advocating for the project, emphasizing the urgent need to tackle Kot Addu’s critical sewage drainage problems.
“An underground sewage system will be installed across the city to provide a long-term solution to waterlogging and sanitation issues,” he stated.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kot Addu has been lauded for facilitating the completion of essential paperwork, which has expedited the project’s launch. Salman Mirza also noted that once the Irrigation Department grants its NOC, work on the water treatment plant will proceed without delay.
This development promises to improve urban infrastructure significantly and enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Kot Addu. The project reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable urban management and environmental conservation.
Recent Stories
50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny
NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole
Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Author ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional G ..
DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment project
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Nasirabad for maintaining law & order situation30 minutes ago
-
Murad, Rana Tanveer discuss establishment of Industrial park, revival of steel mills30 minutes ago
-
Sindh University student honored with 'Pride of Pakistan Award' for outstanding literary achievement ..40 minutes ago
-
CM, Saudi prince discuss bilateral cooperation50 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested over 10,000 suspects in crackdown on illegal weapons50 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers nabbed50 minutes ago
-
Three power thieves held50 minutes ago
-
German Diplomat found dead in his apartment50 minutes ago
-
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee discusses national unity with Governor KP60 minutes ago
-
70pc conservation work completed on Bradlaugh Hall by WCLA60 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held60 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crops60 minutes ago