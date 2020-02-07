UrduPoint.com
NOC Issued To 61 Petrol Pumps, Poultry Sheds

Fri 07th February 2020

NOC issued to 61 petrol pumps, poultry sheds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional environment committee issued non objection certificates (NOC) to collectively 61 petrol pumps and poultry sheds during meeting held here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq ordered the officials concerned to attach environment clearance certificate with all approved projects.

He pledged to make the country clean and green in accordance with vision of prime minister of Pakistan..

He directed environmental officers to improve their performance at all level and everywhere across the district. He said only the projects fulfilling requisite standard of environment would be given NOC. AC General Khwaja Umair and others were present on the occasion.

