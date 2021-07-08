UrduPoint.com
NOC Mandatory For Advertisement Of Housing Societies, Plazas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:23 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on advertisement of housing societies and commercial plazas who had not acquired No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authorities.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ban on advertisement of housing societies and commercial plazas who had not acquired No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authorities.

The decision has been taken to save public from deceit and secure their investment.

Sponsors and promoters of housing societies and commercial plaza have to acquire NOC and permission from relative administration and Town Municipal Administration prior to advertising their business.

Print and electronic media has also been directed to refrain from advertisement of housing societies and commercial plazas that lack proper NOC issued by concerned authorities.

Construction companies have also been directed to mention NOC, registration number, name of TMA and construction site in their advertisement.

