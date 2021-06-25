UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NOC Mandatory For Collection Of Hides: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan on Friday made the "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) mandatory for the collection of hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan on Friday made the "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) mandatory for the collection of hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a handout, the Punjab Home Department has banned outlawed organizations working under any name from collecting hides and donations.

However, charity organizations interested in collecting hides will have to apply to the DC office till July 10 with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization.

Related Topics

Punjab Noc Rawalpindi July From

Recent Stories

KP industry, GIKI join hand to collaborate in resu ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Says Would Support EU-Russi ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt signs MoU with WFP to computerize wheat gr ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against those resp ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Af ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly approves 68 demands for grants

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.