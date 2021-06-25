NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan on Friday made the "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) mandatory for the collection of hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan on Friday made the "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) mandatory for the collection of hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a handout, the Punjab Home Department has banned outlawed organizations working under any name from collecting hides and donations.

However, charity organizations interested in collecting hides will have to apply to the DC office till July 10 with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization.