NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC)Tahir Farooq on Wednesday made a No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for collecting hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a handout, Punjab Home Department has banned outlawed organizations working under any name from collecting hides and donations.

However, charity organizations interested in collecting hides will have to apply to the DC office by June 30 with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization.