UrduPoint.com

NOC Mandatory For Collection Of Hides: DC

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC)Tahir Farooq on Wednesday made a No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for collecting hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a handout, Punjab Home Department has banned outlawed organizations working under any name from collecting hides and donations.

However, charity organizations interested in collecting hides will have to apply to the DC office by June 30 with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization.

Related Topics

Punjab Noc June From

Recent Stories

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

13 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

25 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

54 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.